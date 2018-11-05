AMC updates on Stubs A-List growth

AMC Entertainment (AMC +0.9% ) says its AMC Stubs A-List subscription program will cross more than 500K enrolled members between this weekend and next weekend.

The company says the rapid growth eclipsed its membership expectations for the end of the first full year in just 4.5 months.

The overall AMC Stubs program has surpassed 17M member households, up from about 2.5M member households only 2.5 years ago.

AMC says it's holding the line on A-List pricing for 2019 at $19.95 plus tax per month in 35 states, while making "modest" pricing adjustments in states where the program is most popular.

