Samsung teases foldable display for developer conference

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) changes its Facebook and Twitter profile pictures to show a folded version of the company’s logo, hinting that the much-rumored foldable phone could be revealed at this week’s developer conference.

The phone is expected to have a tablet-sized screen that folds up to fit into a pocket.

Rivals Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and LG are all working on versions of flexible displays.

Samsung’s developer conference starts November 7 at 1 PM ET.

