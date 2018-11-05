Barrick shareholders OK Randgold deal; Randgold to release vote Nov. 7

Barrick Gold (ABX -0.2% ) says more than 99% of its shareholders approved its all-stock acquisition of Randgold Resources (GOLD +0.2% ).

The vast majority of institutional investors reportedly had cast their votes ahead of the remainder of ABX shareholders who voted on the deal today.

Randgold also has received adequate shareholder support ahead of its Nov. 7 meeting, Reuters reports, although the level of approval is unclear; Randgold requires the support of 75% of the shares voted by a majority of its shareholders.