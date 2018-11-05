Jefferies positive on Hasbro

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink expects Hasbro (HAS -1.2% ) to recover next year as the toy industry stabilizes.

Wissink thinks the overall setup for 2019 looks better for toy sellers than 2018, setting a price target on Hasbro of $120, 22% higher that today's share price and well-ahead of the 52-week high of $109.60.

Earlier today, Amazon fired off another salvo in the 2018 holiday season toy war by instituting a free shipping policy.

