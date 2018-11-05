Super Micro launches new servers; shares -10%

Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) releases a new UP servers optimized for the new Intel Xeon E-2100 processors.

SMCI says the new Supermicro servers boost performance up to 50% higher than the previous gen with enhancements including improved energy efficiency, faster I/O bandwidth, increased security, 50% more processor cores, and increased performance-per-watt.

The Mainstream UP servers optimize a 6-core Xeon E processor with up to 128 GB DDR4 memory in a 1U form factor with different options for I/O and power. The 1U WIO SuperServer uses the same processor and memory with flexible storage options. The multi-node, data center focused MicroBlade systems support up to 28 nodes in 6U or 14 nodes in 3U.

SMCI shares are down 10.1% to $12.36.

