Air Products to buy GE's gasification business

Air Products (APD +1.2% ) agrees to acquire General Electric's (GE +1.5% ) gasification business, which APD says will allow it to expand its syngas product offerings and its presence in building, owning and operating gasification projects around the world; financial terms are not disclosed.

APD says the gasification business includes GE's share of its 50/50 joint venture formed in 2011 with China Energy Group that provides technologies for gasification projects in China.

The acquisition also includes more than 1,000 patents relating to GE's gasification technology, which has been deployed at more than 90 sites and represents more than 36K thermal MW of syngas production.