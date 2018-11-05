Rowan to reactivate stacked drillship after winning Total contract award

Rowan (RDC +2.4% ) is higher after saying its Rowan Renaissance ultra-deepwater drillship has been awarded a contract for work offshore Mexico by Total (TOT +2.2% ) with a firm term of one well with an estimated duration of 60 days and three one-well options; the dayrate is not disclosed.

RDC says the drillship is being reactivated from warm stack offshore Louisiana.

The block TOT operates in the Perdido Fold Basin off Mexico is believed to contain 1.44B boe in mostly light and extra light crude as well as natural gas.