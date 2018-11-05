WSJ: Amazon will split HQ2 between two cities

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to split its HQ2 and its 25,000 workers evenly between two cities, according to a WSJ source.

The motivation is recruiting enough tech talent and easing potential issues with housing, transit, and other factors when adding tens of thousands of workers to an area.

Amazon is in advanced talks with multiple cities but hasn’t made a final decision. The announcement could come this week.

The WSJ reported on Sunday that Amazon was in late-stage talks with Crystal City, Virginia, Dallas, and NYC.

Amazon shares are down 2.1% .

