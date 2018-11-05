Lowe's store rationalization seen as strategic

Analysts back the move of new Lowe's (LOW +0.6% ) to wean underperforming locations from the store base.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski (Buy rating, $126 price target) says that while the number of stores set to close isn’t significant, the move is still symbolic of the renewed sense of urgency of management.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem (Overweight/$125 PT) sees the store closings as the beginning of a broader initiative to improve profitability via real-estate rationalization. The Lowe’s multiyear turnaround is still in the early innings, according to Fadem.

