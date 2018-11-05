Bitcoin and its futures hit a more stable stride in October

For five trading sessions--from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3--Bitcoin traded within the $6,300-$6,400 range, a remarkably stable pattern for the notoriously volatile crypto market.

The same is true for XBT (Bitcoin) futures. "The week ending Oct. 26th was the least volatile since futures were introduced nearly a year ago," says Kevin Davitt, senior instructor for The Options Institute at Cboe Global Markets.

“The waning cryptocurrency volatility is arguably even more interesting against the backdrop of escalating global equity volatility,” says Davitt says.

Average weekly volatility for XBT futures in October was about 6.6% vs. the average of 15.7% since its inception.

Bitcoin -0.7% at $6,421.85 in late afternoon trading ET.

