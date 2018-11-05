SurveyMonkey competitor sets IPO price range

Qualtrics (XM) sets an $18 to $21 price range for its IPO, which is about twice its original goal of raising $200M. The range could also double the $2.5B valuation the startup had at its last private funding round.

In the first six months of this year, Qualtrics reported a loss of $3.4M on $184.2M in revenue. In last year’s period, the loss was $3.7M on $121.4M in revenue.

Competitor SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) is down 3.1% to $11.21.

