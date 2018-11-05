E-cigs have no effect on lowering teen cigarette use - study

Reuters reports that a recent study showed that adolescents who used e-cigarettes were just as likely to eventually smoke traditional cigarettes as those who never tried vaping. Instead of reducing the amount of combustible tobacco use by teens, e-cig use actually increases the likelihood that they will light up.

The initial phase of the study surveyed 6,258 high school students in Southern California and Connecticut about their vaping and smoking usage. About 14 - 17% had used traditional cigarettes while 23 - 29% had tried e-cigs.

When surveyed again a year later, 7% of young people who had never tried traditional cigarettes were smoking compared to 21% who had been using e-cigs. The ones with e-cig experience were more than four times as likely to be experimenting with traditional cigarettes or smoking one-two days each month. The ones consuming both types were more likely to continue doing so.