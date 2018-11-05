Eni to examine if it can use Iranian crudes amid sanctions waivers

Eni (E +1.3% ) says it will look at the Iran sanctions measures to see if it can use Iranian crudes to allow it greater flexibility in procuring supplies.

The U.S. today restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking and transport sectors but granted temporary waivers to eight importers - China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea - allowing them to keep buying from Iran.

Pres. Trump says he wants to impose sanctions on Iran’s oil gradually, citing concerns about shocking energy markets and causing global price spikes.

Eni says it does not have a presence in Iran and that the overall impact of the waiver granted Italy is marginal for its business.