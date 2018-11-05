Booking Holdings +8% after earnings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings growth of 11.5% in Q3 to $24.27B/

The company says agency revenue was $3.54B during the quarter and merchant revenue was $1.05B.

EBITDA came in at $2.36B vs. $2.39B consensus.

Hotel nights were up 13.4% during the quarter, while airline tickers rose 9.2%.

Looking ahead, Booking expects Q4 total gross bookings growth of 10% to 13% and non-GAAP net income of $880M to $905M ($18.90 to $19.40 per share).