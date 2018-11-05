More on New York Mortgage Trust Q3

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q3 GAAP EPS of 20 cents vs. 21 cents in the year-ago quarter; exceeds consensus estimate by 4 cents.

Q3 net interest income of $19.6M vs. $13.3M a year ago.

Q3 net interest margin improves 16 basis points to 255 bps form Q2, largely from NYMT's focus on credit-sensitive assets in both residential and multi-family.

Book value per common share of $5.72 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $5.76 at the beginning of the quarter.

"As we look at the fourth quarter of 2018, our pipeline for new investments is strong, with over $390M in purchases or commitments to purchase credit assets, including securities and loans," says Chairman and CEO Steven Mumma.

