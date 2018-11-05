2U reports Q3 beats, in-line guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. In-line Q4 guidance has revenue of $114.4M to $115.3M (consensus: $114.94M) and downside EPS of $0.20 to $0.21 (consensus: $0.21).

In-line FY guidance has EPS of -$0.09 to -$0.08 (consensus: -$0.09; prior: -$0.10 to -$0.08) and revenue from $411M to $411.9M (consensus: $411.1M; prior: $409.7M to $412.2M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: 2U beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)