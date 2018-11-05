Pandora +2.2% on double-digit revenue gains in Q3

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 2.2% after hours after its Q3 revenues grew by double digits and beat expectations.

Ad revenue marked its first Y/Y growth (6%) since Q3 2017.

Non-GAAP gross profit was up to $160.2M from $131.7M; margins were up 500 basis points sequentially to 38%.

Net loss shrank to $15.5M from $15.9M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $125.8M (up 49%); Advertising, $291.9M (up 5.8%).

Ad RPM grew 11% to an all-time high $77.83.

Active users were 68.8M as of quarter's end, and total listener hours for the quarter hit 4.81B.

Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium subs were at 6.8M (net adds of 784,000), and more than 32M listeners have used Premium Access since its launch.

Cash at quarter's end was $387.6M, down from $420.8M last quarter.

Previously: Pandora Media beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Nov. 05 2018)

