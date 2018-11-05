Itron reports mixed Q3, lowers FY guide on supply chain headwinds

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) reports Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Lowered FY18 guidance has revenue of $2.37B to $2.39B (consensus: $2.44B; was: $2.425B to $2.475B) and EPS of $2.40 to $2.50 (consensus: $2.81; was: $2.75 to $2.90).

The lowered guidance comes as management expects supply chain headwinds to remain in Q4 and to “subside somewhat” in 2019.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

