Under Armour accused of demeaning corporate culture

Under Armour (UA, UAA) is the target of a Wall Street Journal expose on some of the practices of top male executives found to be demeaning to women at the company.

The WSJ reports that top male executives allegedly violated corporating policy in various ways, including inappropriate behavoir and corporate event invites to females based on attractiveness.

UA response: "We believe that there is systemic inequality in the global workplace and we will embrace this moment to accelerate the ongoing meaningful cultural transformation that is already under way at Under Armour. We can and will do better."