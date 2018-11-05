More on Greenlight Re Q3: Loss driven by net investment loss, Florence

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Q3 loss per share of $2.48 was primarily driven by a net investment loss as well as an underwriting loss based on estimated losses from Hurricane Florence.

The per-share loss compares with EPS of 53 cents in the year-ago period.

Fully diluted adjusted book value per share of $15.29 at Sept. 30, 2018 fell from $17.38 at June 20, 2018, and $23.18 at Sept. 30, 2017.

"Our third quarter underwriting results were negatively impacted by a loss related to Hurricane Florence which added 5.0 points to our 103.5% combined ratio," says CEO Simon burton.

Q3 combined ratio compares with 122.3% a year ago.

Q3 gross written premiums of $115.2M vs. $181.6M a year ago.

"Our investment portfolio reported a loss of 8.4% for the quarter, the majority of which came from losses on short positions," says Chairman David Einhorn. "In October, the heavy selling in growth and momentum stocks and relative outperformance of value stocks resulted in a gain of 1.2% in our investment portfolio, despite our net long exposure to a weak equity market.”

Conference call Nov. 6 at 11AM ET.

