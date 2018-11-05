Outfront Media logs solid Q3 with FFO growth

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) turned in a solid third quarter, with double-digit gains in adjusted funds from operations and OIBDA that grew 7%.

AFFO rose 10.5% to $86.4M, mainly due to higher FFO and lower maintenance capital expenditures (and lower noncash income taxes).

Revenues rose 5.6% to $414.2M; on an organic basis, revenues grew 5.3%.

Billboard revenues of $290.6M were up 6.7%; on an organic basis, up 7%. Transit and other revenues rose 3% to $123.6M.

Cash flow from operations was $137.4M for the nine months, down $45.2M.

Shares are down 0.8% after hours.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

