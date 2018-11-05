Marriott International -3% after mixed Q3

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) is down 3% in AH trading after falling short with its Q3 revenue tally.

The company reports Q3 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 1.9 percent globally, consisting of a 5.4 % jump outside North America and 0.6% rise in North America. Fee revenue was up 13% to $932M to top the expectation for a mark of $920M.

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year EBITDA of $3.46B to $3.47B vs. $3.48B consensus.

Previously: Marriott beats by $0.39, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)