More on Brighthouse Financial Q3: Adjusted EPS includes net unfavorable items

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.23, including 37 cents of net unfavorable items, compares with $5.64 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 2018 items include: $146M net favorable impact for annual actuarial review completed in the quarter; a $121M net unfavorable impact from reinsurance recaptures; and establishment costs of $69M related to technology and branding expenses associated with BHF's separation from its former parent.

Book value $108.45 per share at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $114.93 at Sept. 30, 2017; ex-AOCI $103.80 vs. $104.01.

Q3 adjusted net investment income of $852M vs. $812M in Q2 and $780M in Q3 2017.

Q3 Annuities adjusted earnings of $401M vs. $221M in Q2 and $355M in Q3 2017.

Q3 Life adjusted earnings of $61M vs. $37M in Q2 and $83M in Q32017.

Q3 run-off adjusted earnings of negative $105M vs. negative $6M in Q2 and positive $83M in Q3 2017.

Conference call Nov. 6 at 8:00 AM ET.

