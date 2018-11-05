Occidental Petroleum +1.5% after strong Q3 earnings, revenue beats

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +1.5% after-hours following news of much better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, which doubled Y/Y to $6.2B.

OXY says all its business segments exceeded key performance targets through production growth in the most profitable areas, lower unit costs and better price realizations.

Q3 total production volumes rose 6.5% Q/Q to 681K boe/day, while Permian Resources production volumes improved 12% Q/Q and 60% Y/Y to 225K boe/day due to improved well performance and development activity.

Q3 midstream and marketing pre-tax income totaled $1.7B vs. $250M for Q2, reflecting record earnings in the marketing business as it earned higher marketing margins from improved crude oil spreads; OXY also recorded a ~$900M pre-tax net gain on the sale of domestic midstream assets in the quarter.

The Chemical segment reported $321M in pre-tax income for Q3, another quarter of record earnings.

OXY says its Q3 $2.6B in cash flow from operations before working capital exceeded capex and dividends by $700M.