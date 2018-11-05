Sabra Health Care REIT sinks 3.2% after cutting guidance on lease termination

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) slumps 3.2% in after-hours trading after 2018 normalized FFO per share guidance is cut to $2.27-$2.30 from prior view of $2.47-$2.55.

The forecast cut results from SBRA issuing Senior Care Centers notices of default and lease termination due to non-payment of rent under the terms of master leases. Senior Care Centers are now operating facilities on a month-by-month basis.

"There can be no assurances that we will receive any additional rent payments from Senior Care Centers during the pendency of the sale process," SBRA says in its earnings release.

In August, SBRA entered a non-binding LOI to sell the 36 skilled nursing facilities and two senior housing communities currently leased to Senior Care Centers for an aggregate sales price of $405.0M.

SBRA expects to complete the sale in early 2019. There's no assurances that a definitive agreement will be reached, though.

Q3 normalized FFO of 60 cents missed consensus by 2 cents and compares with 63 cents in the year-ago period.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 10:00 AM PT.

Previously: Sabra Health Care misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)