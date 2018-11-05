Digital Turbine +7.1% after Q2 revenue, margin growth

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has jumped 7.1% after hours after its Q2 results showed near-50% growth in revenues and improved gross margins.

The company swung to a non-GAAP profit of $1.1M vs. a loss of $1M a year ago.

EBITDA was $1.6M, vs. a year-ago $0.1M EBITDA loss.

Digital Turbine divested its Content and Advertisers & Publishers businesses in two separate transactions this summer, and has reflected them as discontinued operations.

Ignite installations have hit 200M total devices, with almost 25M installs in the September quarter.

Free cash flow was $1.6M, up from a year-ago $1.2M .

For Q3 it's guiding to revenues of $28M-$30M (vs. consensus for $28.5M) and EBITDA of $1.8M-$2.2M.

