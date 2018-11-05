S&P, Dow post gains while Nasdaq slips

Stocks turned in a mixed showing in subdued trading, as a strong showing from financial companies (+1.4%) helped offset losses in the tech sector (-0.2%).

Apple extended losses since releasing its latest quarterly report which prompted worries that the company had reached peak iPhone sales; shares have slipped more than 8% over the past two sessions.

Amazon fell more than 2% after Pres. Trump said his administration was looking into potential antitrust violations committed by the company.

The financials sector was helped by Berkshire Hathaway, which said it nearly doubled its Q3 operating earnings Y/Y to $6.88B.

Other top-performing sectors were real estate (+1.7%), energy (+1.6%), utilities (+1.4%) and consumer staples (+1.2%).

U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, with the yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes shedding a basis point to 2.90% and 3.20%, respectively.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled $0.04 lower at $63.10/bbl.