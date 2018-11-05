Altice USA +4.8% after best financials yet

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has gained 4.8% postmarket following its Q3 earnings beat, featuring its best financial performance yet and spurring the company to target $500M in buybacks in the second half.

EBITDA rose 5.8% to $1.07B. And the company swung to a gain of $32.5M, vs. a year-ago loss of $192.6M.

Unique residential customer relationships were flat, with quarterly declines of just 5,000 vs. a drop of 8,000 a year ago. Pay TV RGU net losses were 28,000 (vs. loss of 33,000 a year ago); residential broadband RGU had quarterly adds of 14,000 (vs. 16,000 last year), and residential ARPU rose 2.3% to $143.

Revenue breakout: Pay TV, $1.05B (down 1.4%); Broadband, $729.9M (up 10.9%); Telephony, $161.35M (down 6.5%); Business services and wholesale, $344.2M (up 6%); Advertising, $123.1M (up 37.8%).

Operating free cash flow was $736M (down 2.8%); free cash flow rose 28% to $276M.

For the full year, it's expecting revenue growth of 2.5-3%, EBITDA margin expansion and capex under $1.3B despite plans to increase investment in Altice One, fiber deployment and a new mobile network.

