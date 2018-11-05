Platts: Cheniere ramps up feedgas flows to Corpus Christi LNG terminal

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says feedgas flows to its Corpus Christi export terminal reached their highest level to date as the company prepares to produce, load and ship its first cargo from the facility.

Deliveries to the terminal totaled nearly 121M cf/day, the highest since flows ramped up in earnest in September and roughly double the 62M cf/day of feedgas that flowed there on Sunday, S&P Global Platts reports.

The CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority has said Cheniere planned to host a facility commissioning event on Nov. 15 at the terminal site with the first cargo to ship shortly thereafter; Cheniere CEO Jack Fusco has said only that the first cargo would be exported by the end of the year.