Mosaic +6% after strong Q3 earnings beat, raised full-year guidance

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +6.1% after-hours as it easily beats Q3 earnings expectations and revenues surge 48% Y/Y to $2.93B, as it raises guidance for full-year earnings and adjusted EBITDA.

MOS issues upside guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $1.80-$2.00 from its earlier outlook for $1.45-$1.80 and above $1.77 analyst consensus estimate, and raises guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA to $1.9B-$2B from $1.8B-$1.95B previously, citing strong underlying business performance.

MOS says Q3 sales in its phosphates segment rose 28% Y/Y to $1B from $779M in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher average sales prices and higher sales volumes, with gross margin of $180M vs. $67M a year ago.

Q3 potash sales also increased 28% Y/Y to $609M from $474M a year ago, driven by both higher average sales prices and higher sales volumes, with gross margin of $161M vs. $99M for the same period last year.

Q3 sales in Mosaic Fertilizantes jumped 74% to $1.4B from $806M last year, primarily driven by the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes and higher margins in the legacy distribution business; gross margin in the segment nearly tripled to $152M.

MOS also says it completed its commitment to repay $700M of long-term debt, two years ahead of the initial 2020 target.