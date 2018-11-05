FMC little changed after Q3 earnings; Livent spinoff -4% after its report

Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM), the lithium producer spun off last month from FMC Corp., -3.8% after-hours as it posted in-line Q3 earnings and narrowed its full-year sales forecast.

Livent says it now expects FY 2018 sales of $440M-$450M, after CEO Paul Graves said last month that he stood by FMC’s prior forecast for 2018 lithium sales of $430M-$460M.

Meanwhile, FMC is little changed after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings but issues downside guidance for Q4 EPS of $1.40-$1.50 vs. $1.51 analyst consensus estimate.

FMC, which owns ~86% of Livent’s shares, says it plans to report lithium division results as part of its own results through Q4 and that it plans to sell its stake in Livent by next March.