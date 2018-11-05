FMC little changed after Q3 earnings; Livent spinoff -4% after its report

Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM), the lithium producer spun off last month from FMC Corp., -3.8% after-hours as it posted in-line Q3 earnings and narrowed its full-year sales forecast.
Livent says it now expects FY 2018 sales of $440M-$450M, after CEO Paul Graves said last month that he stood by FMC’s prior forecast for 2018 lithium sales of $430M-$460M.
Meanwhile, FMC is little changed after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings but issues downside guidance for Q4 EPS of $1.40-$1.50 vs. $1.51 analyst consensus estimate.
FMC, which owns ~86% of Livent’s shares, says it plans to report lithium division results as part of its own results through Q4 and that it plans to sell its stake in Livent by next March.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox