Carrizo Oil +2% after easy Q3 earnings beat, raised production guidance

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +2.3% after-hours as it easily beats expectations for both Q3 earnings and revenues, and raises its full-year production guidance.

CRZO says Q3 production rose 17% Y/Y to 64,627 boe/day, above the high end of its guidance range, including crude oil production of 40,813 bbl/day, up 17% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q; the company raises FY 2018 production guidance to 60.2K-60.5K boe/day from its previous outlook of 58.7K-60.1K boe/day.

For Q4, CRZO expects production of 67.7K-68.7K boe/day (63% oil), with results held down by delays caused by heavy rains in Texas as well as maintenance on the DCP natural gas gathering system.

For FY 2018, CRZO maintains drilling, completion and infrastructure capex guidance of $800M-$825M, with completion activity expected to decline in Q4 as the company’s 2018 development plan includes a frac holiday during the quarter.