Manitowoc +8% after easily beating Q3 earnings estimates

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) +8% after-hours as it easily tops Q3 earnings expectations with a 13% Y/Y revenue increase to $450M attributable to improved crane shipments across all regions.

MTW says Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 34% Y/Y to $30.5M from $22.7M in the year-ago quarter; Q3 orders of $458M were 22% higher than the year-ago period, and backlog of $700M at Sept. 30 was 50% higher than the prior-year quarter.

MTW issues downside revenue guidance for FY 2018, expecting $1.8B-$1.825B vs. $1.85B analyst consensus; it also forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $105M-$115M.