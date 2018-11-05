GE pushes back on analyst talk that it may owe billions of dollars in taxes

General Electric (NYSE:GE) today downplayed concerns that its U.S. tax liabilities could increase by billions of dollars and that a decision by British tax authorities could burden it with an additional $1B tax bill.

"Based on current law and guidance, we believe our current accrual is a reasonable estimate for the enactment of [the 2017] tax reform" legislation, Todd Ernst, GE's VP of investor communications Todd Ernst told investors.

Ernst said GE had disclosed the risk of $1B in additional British tax with its Q3 earnings but considers it unlikely, saying "We expect to successfully contest the assessment, if made, and not owe any additional taxes to the U.K."

GE expects U.S. tax authorities to provide more clarity, possibly in Q4, and GE would then disclose an "increase or decrease in liability," Ernst said.

Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch warned last week that years of booking "inexplicably low tax rates" could shackle GE with billions of dollars of additional cash tax payments in the U.S.

GE shares finished flat in today's trade.