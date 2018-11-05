Nutrien +3% after Q3 earnings top estimates, potash production rises 17%

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) +3.3% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings, raises its dividend and lifts its full-year adjusted profit forecast, driven by strong demand for its potash fertilizers.

NTR says Q3 adjusted earnings exclude a non-cash impairment of $1.8B after deciding to permanently close its New Brunswick potash facility following a strategic review of its potash portfolio.

The company says it remains positive on the long-term fundamentals for potash and the opportunity to ramp up production from its low-cost Saskatchewan mines to meet growth in global demand.

NTR issues in-line guidance for Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.46-$0.66 vs. $0.61 analyst consensus estimate, raises guidance for FY 2018 adjusted EPS to $2.60-$2.80 from $2.40-$2.70 previously vs. $2.69 consensus, and raises guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA to $3.85B-$4.05B from $3.7B-$4B previously.

For Q3, NTR says potash sales volumes rose 17% Y/Y to 3.9M metric tons at an average realized price of $212/ton; for the full year, NTR raises its guidance range for potash volumes to 12.5M-13M metric tons.

NTR says it now expects to achieve its $500M annual run-rate synergy target by the end of 2018 and raises guidance on the annual run-rate synergy target to $600M by the end of 2019.