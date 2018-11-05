National Fuel Gas says 37% of total output shipped via Atlantic Sunrise

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) says its Seneca Resources producing subsidiary is now shipping 189M cf/day, or 37% of its total production, on the new Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project.

The 1.7B cf/day project, which is designed to connect production from northern Pennsylvania with Transco's mainline to flow to demand markets on the Atlantic coast, provides "important takeaway" for some of Seneca's assets in the state, serving multiple contracts priced at a premium to Nymex, Seneca COO John McGinnis says.

Seneca also has entered into a new firm transportation commitment of 330M cf/day on Transco through two pipeline projects being developed by NFG and Transco.

Seneca says it produced 514M cf/day of natural gas equiv. in Q3, up 17% Y/Y, and forecasts 2019 output of 575M-630M cf/day, up 24% Y/Y at the midpoint.