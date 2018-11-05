Gas supply still limited despite repair to Enbridge's BC Pipeline, Fortis says

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has restored partial service to customers of its BC Pipeline following last month's rupture of a natural gas transmission pipeline but supply is still limited, and retail customers are being asked to continue to conserve throughout the winter, according to British Colombia electric power customer Fortis (NYSE:FTS).

Repairs to the BP Pipeline reportedly are complete and the line is expected to be in operation at ~55% operating pressure, gradually ramping up to 80% through this month.

BC Pipeline comprises two parallel lines, one 36-in. and the other 30-in., that move gas into the U.S. Pacific Northwest, but until both pipelines are back at full operating pressure, FTS says there is not enough gas to support the typical winter consumption of its customer base.