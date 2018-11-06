Marijuana on the ballot in five states

Today's midterm elections could green light recreational marijuana in two more states.

If approved, Michigan and North Dakota would join nine others, plus Washington D.C., where recreational use is already legal.

Less aggressive cannabis-related measures are at stake in Missouri, Utah and Ohio, while races in Florida and Kentucky will be viewed by some as referendums on pot.

