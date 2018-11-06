China ready for U.S. trade talks

"The Chinese side is ready to have discussions with the U.S. on issues of mutual concern and work for a solution on trade acceptable to both sides," Vice President Wang Qishan told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Ahead of his expected meeting with President Xi later this month, President Trump has threatened to impose further tariffs on $267B of Chinese imports into the U.S. if the two countries cannot reach a trade agreement.

