VMware to acquire Heptio

VMware (NYSE:VMW) to acquire Heptio for an undisclosed term.

Paul Fazzone, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Native Apps Business Unit, VMware said, “Heptio products and services will reinforce and extend VMware’s efforts with PKS to establish Kubernetes as the de facto standard for infrastructure across clouds upon closing. We are thrilled that the Heptio team led by Craig and Joe will be joining VMware to help us guide customers as they move to a multi-cloud world.”

The transaction is expected to close in 4Q19 and is not expected to have a material impact on FY19 operating results.