Celanese completes senior unsecured notes offering

Celanese US Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has completed its registered offering of €500M of 2.125% Senior unsecured Notes due 2027.

Proceeds from the notes were primarily used to refinance an existing term loan maturing in 2021.

“This transaction extends our debt maturity profile and reduces our interest expense at the same time. We continue to grow earnings and cash flow while also improving the strength of our balance sheet,” said Scott Richardson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.