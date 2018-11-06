American Vanguard announces share repurchase

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) intends to repurchase up to $20M worth of its common stock in the open market.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard (AVD), stated, “This share repurchase initiative reflects the confidence of both our board and management in the company’s enduring value at a time when our entire sector has been under pressure in the stock market. With ample borrowing capacity and cash flow to meet working capital needs and potential acquisition projects, we believe it is also important to demonstrate support of our equity.”