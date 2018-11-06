Futures slip ahead of midterm elections

U.S. stock index futures are heading into negative territory again as Americans cast their vote in closely-watched midterm elections. Dow and S&P 500 -0.3% ; Nasdaq -0.6% .

The results will likely set the tone for the markets, though the question is what kind of tone that will be.

Some say a Republican sweep could send Treasury yields higher and weigh on stocks, though others say it could propel equities given Trump's business friendly agenda. The same split prediction is being offered if Democrats take control of one of the chambers of Congress.

Oil is down 0.5% at $62.78/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1236/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 3.19%.

