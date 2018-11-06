Xencor Q3 revenues $29M

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 29.0 (from Novartis collaboration and $9M in milestone payments from Alexion).

Net income: 2.8 (+112.4%); EPS: 0.05 (+110.4%).

2018 guidance: Quick asset balance should be ~$525M at year-end. Cash should be sufficient to fund operations into 2023.

Phase 3 study of XmAb5871 in IgG4-related disease should launch in H1 2019.

Preliminary data from Phase 1 study of XmAb14045 in AML will be presented at ASH next month.

Initial data from Phase 1 study of XmAb13676 in B-cell malignancies should be available in 2019.

Initial data from Phase 1 study of XmAb18087 in neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors expected in 2019.

Also expected in 2019: Initial data from Phase 1 of XmAb20717 in advanced solid tumors, launch of Phase 1 of XmAb23104 in solid tumors, launch of Phase 1 of XmAb22841 in a range of cancers and IND filing for XmAb24306 in a range of cancers.