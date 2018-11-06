ServiceMaster nudges higher after earnings

ServiceMaster Global (NASDAQ:SERV) saw a 7.8% increase in organic growth of the residential pest business in Q3 as part of its overall organic Terminix sales growth of 2.6% during the quarter.

Gross margin was down 240 bps Y/Y to 45.0% of sales.

The company reports EBITDA of $191M compared to $182M a year ago and net income of $91M vs. $99M last year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2018 revenue of $1.885B to $1.900B.