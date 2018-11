Eli Lilly Q3 revenues up 7%; non-GAAP EPS up 32%; raises revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q3 results: Revenues: $6,061.9M (+7.1%).

Trulicity worldwide revenue: $816.1M, +55% Y/Y.

Taltz worldwide revenue: $263.9M, +74% Y/Y.

Basaglar revenue: $201.2M, +38% Y/Y, Lartruvo revenue: $76.9M, +41% Y/Y.

Jardiance revenue: $166.9M, +31% Y/Y, Cyramza revenue: $198.4M.

Net Income: $1,149.5M (+106.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,424.2M (+28.7%); EPS: $1.12 (+111.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.39 (+32.4%).

2018 Guidance: Total Revenues: $24.3B - 24.5B from $24.0B - 24.5B ; EPS: $3.04 - 3.09 from $3.19 - 3.29; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.55 - 5.60 from $5.40 - 5.50; Capex: ~$1.2B (unch).

Shares are up 4% premarket.

