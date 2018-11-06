Aegean Marine files for Chapter 11, launches sale process

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and launches a sale process.

ANW says it has the support of strategic partner Mercuria Energy Group, which agrees to provide more than $532M in post-petition financing to fund the chapter 11 process and the company’s working capital needs and agrees to serve as the stalking horse bidder in a sale process designed to optimize the value of the company as a going concern.

The company and certain subsidiaries will continue to operate their businesses as debtors in-possession under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.