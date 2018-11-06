Avis Budget -4% after earnings miss

Shares of Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) are down 3.8% in premarket trading after the company misses estimates with its Q3 report.

The company raises full-year guidance due to what it calls the "best pricing environment" we’ve seen in some time. Avis now expects full-year revenue of $9.1B to $9.2B vs. $9.05B to $9.3B prior view and $9.17B consensus. EPS of $3.30 to $3.70 is anticipated vs. $3.00 to $3.85 prior and $3.59 consensus.

Peer Hertz Global is down 1.29% in premarket trading to $15.30.

