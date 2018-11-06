VEREIT Q3 nudges up bottom end of 2018 AFFO guidance range

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) nudges up the bottom end of its 2018 AFFO per share guidance range after the REIT's Q3 AFFO per share beat consensus estimate by 1 cent.

That brings the 2018 guidance range to 71 cents-72 cents from the previous range of 70 cents-72 cents.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 18 cents compares with consensus estimate of 17 cents and is unchanged from a year ago.

Q3 revenue increases to $313.9M from $306.5M a year ago, mostly due to net acquisitions since July 1, 2017.

VEREIT has entered settlement agreements with 12 of 13 pending opt-out actions for a total of $217.5M.

"The company has made progress on civil litigation and we continue to maintain a very liquid and flexible balance sheet," says CEO Glenn J. Rufrano.

Q3 normalized EBITDA from continuing operations $261.1M vs. $258.0M a year ago.

Net debt cut to $5.95B, or 38.7% net debt to gross real estate investment, from $6.04B a year ago.

Conference call at 10:30AM ET.

