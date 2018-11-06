Anaplan picks up two Buy starts

Needham initiates Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) at Buy with a $30 price target, a 25% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm thinks PLAN represents a hyper-growth story as the early leader in a segment where customers are migrating to a cloud model.

Needham says Anaplan’s Hyperblock modeling engine is a differentiated tech supporting a wide range of enterprise use cases and can capture a disproportionate share of the total addressable market.

While the valuation multiple of 10x FY20 revenue places PLAN at the top of the historical range for SaaS players, Needham sees rapid but sustainable revenue growth and expanding margins will continue to support the valuation shift to FY21.

More action: Canaccord Genuity initiates Anaplan at Buy with a $27 price target, a 13% upside to yesterday’s close.

Source: Briefing.com.